Heavy fighting near Terny in Donetsk region continues. The enemy is not counting casualties.

The video of the fighting was published by the Telegram channel Butusov Plus, Censor.NET reports.

Enemy attacks continue in the Kreminna sector. In a month of active fighting, thanks to the actions of a battalion tactical group formed by the 12th Azov Brigade, the enemy lost only confirmed casualties:

- 356 - killed

- 602 - wounded

- 3 - prisoners of war

- 9 tanks

- 18 ARMOURED PERSONNEL CARRIERS

- 5 ARMOURED PERSONNEL CARRIERS

- 6 artillery systems

- 2 units of special equipment

- 1 mortar

- 2 UAVS

- A large number of communication systems, electronic warfare and auxiliary equipment

All possible means of destruction are used to repel enemy attacks. FPV drones, strike drones with drops and artillery are the most effective. They have killed and wounded occupiers, destroyed and damaged enemy equipment.

"Azov, together with its neighbouring units, continues to hold the line in one of the most difficult areas.

