Soldiers of 3rd Brigade attacked Russians and destroyed occupiers’ armoured personnel carriers and self-propelled guns near Avdiivka. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade used kamikaze drones to destroy several pieces of occupation equipment used by the enemy to transport infantry and armoured personnel. A significant amount of manpower was eliminated during a march to assault our positions.
The attack aircraft also hit an armoured personnel carrier with Russians in the city and hit an enemy Nona-S self-propelled artillery system hidden nearby, Censor.NET reports.
"There will be no safe places for the enemy on Ukrainian soil. You cannot escape from our drones," the 3rd Brigade emphasised.
