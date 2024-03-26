Air Defense Forces shoot down Russian missile in Dnipropetrovsk region
Air defense forces destroy a Russian missile over the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"In Kryvyi Rih district, our defenders shot down an enemy missile," the statement said.
Earlier, the Air Force reported that a missile, probably an X-59, was launched by the Russians in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.
