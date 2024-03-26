Enemy has reduced intervals between attacks on Ukraine as it tries to find weaknesses in our air defence - Air Force

The Russian occupiers have reduced the intervals between shelling Ukraine as they try to find weaknesses in the Ukrainian air defence system.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ilia Yevlash during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The shelling is constant. The enemy has recently focused its attention and is trying to attack our infrastructure facilities quite heavily. This is due to various factors," he said.

According to the spokesman, the Russians are constantly changing their tactics.

"Among other things, the enemy is constantly changing tactics, trying to find weaknesses in our air defence system," Yevlash said.

Yevlash noted that the enemy will continue to attack Ukraine in the future.

"Its main goal is to destabilise the situation inside the country, to force Ukraine to take non-standard actions. Of course, we continue to monitor, detect missiles and other enemy assets and engage them with fire," the Air Force spokesman added.