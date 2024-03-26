ENG
Detonation of Russian infantry fighting vehicle’s ammunition after the arrival of "Nightmare" drones from "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

Soldiers of the BULAVA unit of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade destroyed two occupiers’ infantry fighting vehicles with Nightmare drones.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a powerful explosion, probably of an ammunition. Fundraising for 100 Wild Hornets night FPV drones is currently underway.

We have developed a low-cost solution for nighttime FPV drone operations. While a normal thermal imager for FPV costs over $1,000, our solution costs only $50. We can't show you this, but you can see the operation of such a night drone in the video. Currently, the Russian occupiers have changed their tactics and are switching to night assaults, which can be repelled by such inexpensive drones.

