Kamikaze drone hits enemy tank equipped with "dome" EW complex. VIDEO

The "dome" EW complex installed on the enemy tank did not interfere with the Ukrainian kamikaze drone, which was controlled by the UAV operator of the Strike Drones Company unit from the 47th SMB "Magura".

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a successful attack on an enemy armored vehicle was published on social networks.

"Effect of an enemy tank with a "dome" EW complex installed above the "barbecue". Operators of a company of strike UAVs of the 47th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Strike Drones Company track and shoot down a Russian armored vehicle, forcing the crew to flee. Of course, later the tank was completely burned and destroyed. Avdiivka direction," the author of the publication notes in the comment.

