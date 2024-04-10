Kamikaze drone attacks occupier sitting on ammunition in Russian IFV. VIDEO
A drone operator from the Strike Drones Company unit of the 47th Brigade eliminated an occupier together with an enemy infantry fighting vehicle in the Avdiivka direction of the frontline.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack by a Ukrainian drone operator was posted on social media.
