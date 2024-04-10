Russian surrenders to captivity in only his underwear. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they captured a Russian soldier using a UAV. The occupier followed the commands and got to the trenches of our fighters.
At first, the Russian stripped off his clothes so that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could make sure he was not carrying a weapon. Later, he walked with his hands up in the air. Already in our trench, he was immediately given water, Censor.NET reports.
