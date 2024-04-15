Enemy fired at Sloviansk with Grom-E1 missile - National Police. VIDEO
Russia struck Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with a Grom-E1 missile (bomb).
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.
The police documented the consequences of the attack.
