Enemy fired at Sloviansk with Grom-E1 missile - National Police. VIDEO

Russia struck Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with a Grom-E1 missile (bomb).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

The police documented the consequences of the attack.

