Border guards destroy 5 units of enemy equipment on left bank of Kherson region using "Baba Yaga" drone at night. VIDEO

A Baba Yaga attack drone destroyed 5 pieces of enemy equipment in the area of the Ukrainian bridgehead on the left bank of the Kherson region.

The video of the combat operation was shown at the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

In total, during the week, the drone destroyed: 3 trucks, an armored vehicle, and a car. The occupiers also lost two field supply points and several shelters.

