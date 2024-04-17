Four T-80BV tanks and six MTLBs were lost by occupiers during attempted breakthrough near Verkhnokamianka and Zolotarivka in Luhansk region. VIDEO

The 118th Brigade’s terrorist defense troops repelled an attempted massive assault near Verkhnekamianka and Zolotarivka in the Luhansk region and destroyed ten enemy armored vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been posted online showing fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers.

"Four T-80BV tanks and six motorized armored personnel carriers lost by the invaders are the results of an attempt by the occupation forces of the Russian Armed Forces to break through by storm in the area of Verkhnekamianka/Zolotarivka in Luhansk region. Such a "harvest" of enemy armored vehicles was collected by a reconnaissance company, drone operators, and soldiers of the mortar battery of the 118th separate territorial defense brigade over two days of enemy attacks," the commentary to the video reads.

