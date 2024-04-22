Border guards destroyed enemy positions in Serebriansky forest. VIDEO

The calculations of the attack UAVs of the Border Guard Offensive Brigade "Pomsta" showed the destruction of enemy positions in the Serebriansky Forest in Donetsk region.

This video was published by the State Border Guard Service on its Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As night falls, the crews of the large Vampire attack UAVs start working. These drones have been destroying enemy infantry and demolishing enemy trenches and dugouts for several nights in a row.

"During the day, we discovered a number of enemy fortifications, worked them out with water cannons, and at night we struck them with heavy bombs. The enemy's positions were burned to the ground," said the Luhansk border guards.

