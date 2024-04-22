Ukrainian ground drone with TM-62 anti-tank mine destroys Russian dugout. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 23rd Separate Rifle Battalion of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade showed an example of the combined use of air and ground drones to attack the occupiers’ positions.
At first, the FPV drone forced the enemy infantry to hide in a trench and lose control of the situation, and later a ground drone appeared on the battlefield with a TM-62 anti-tank mine. It exploded right at the entrance to the enemy's dugout, Censor.NET reports.
