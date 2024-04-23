ENG
Occupier runs and explodes on mine. VIDEO

For unknown reasons, the occupier ran to the mined area and exploded on a munition.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the elimination of the invader was posted on social media.

"The race performed by an unnamed soldier was interrupted on a minefield. The video is from the soldiers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade. Left Bank, Kherson region," reads the commentary to the video.

Russian Army (8948) elimination (4978) disruption (160)
