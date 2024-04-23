Russian with stick against Ukrainian kamikaze drone. VIDEO
A video of a confrontation between a Russian occupier with a stick and a kamikaze drone in the war in Ukraine has been posted online. The outcome of the confrontation was not in favor of the Russian occupier. Soldiers of the 47th separate mechanized brigade eliminated the Russian.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the elimination was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password