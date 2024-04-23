ENG
Russian with stick against Ukrainian kamikaze drone. VIDEO

A video of a confrontation between a Russian occupier with a stick and a kamikaze drone in the war in Ukraine has been posted online. The outcome of the confrontation was not in favor of the Russian occupier. Soldiers of the 47th separate mechanized brigade eliminated the Russian.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the elimination was posted on social media.

Author: 

liquidation (2352) 47 SMBr (193)
