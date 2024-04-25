Occupier waves to drone just before death. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator killed an occupier during a battle near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows the Russian waving his hand before his death, greeting the drone.
"The teleportation ceremony was performed by soldiers of the 118th separate mechanised brigade. Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region," - reads the commentary to the video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password