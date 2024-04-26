ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10868 visitors online
News Video War
8 871 6

Fighters of 79th SAB with drops from drones eliminate occupiers who are attacking in Novomykhailivka area. VIDEO

The operators of the PERUN GROUP UAVs of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine helped to repel an attack by Russian occupiers near Novomykhailivka.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy's attempted assault on Ukrainian positions was stopped, and the remnants of the occupiers' equipment and infantry group were destroyed and eliminated.

See also Censor.NET: Paratroopers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade destroy a convoy of Russian troops in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (105) drones (2321)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 