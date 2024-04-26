Fighters of 79th SAB with drops from drones eliminate occupiers who are attacking in Novomykhailivka area. VIDEO

The operators of the PERUN GROUP UAVs of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine helped to repel an attack by Russian occupiers near Novomykhailivka.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy's attempted assault on Ukrainian positions was stopped, and the remnants of the occupiers' equipment and infantry group were destroyed and eliminated.

