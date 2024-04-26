Russian in trench takes stick and simulates assault rifle firing at Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing an occupier trying to scare a Ukrainian drone operator with a stick.
According to Censor.NET, the invader picks up a stick and points it in the direction of the drone, imitating small arms fire. However, in a few seconds, the Russian dropped the stick and began to run away.
