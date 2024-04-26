Ka-32 helicopter is burned at airfield in Moscow - DIU. VIDEO
On the night of 26 April 2024, an enemy Ka-32 multi-purpose helicopter was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield of the Russian Ministry of Defence in Moscow.
This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that the airfield belongs to the Russian Ministry of Defence and is operated jointly with Gazpromavia, a part of Gazprom.
"The destroyed aircraft was used by the aggressor state in the interests of the Moscow aviation centre, in particular, to support the operations of the Russian occupation army," the DIU said in a statement.
