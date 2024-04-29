ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11013 visitors online
News Video War
10 680 8

Moment of destruction of enemy air target with help of "Osa" SAM: "Target hit!". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 1129th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment of Bila Tserkva accurately shot down a Russian air target using an "Osa" surface-to-air missile system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.

"Osa" is an automated military air defence missile system. The complex is all-weather and is designed to cover the forces and assets of a motorised infantry (tank) division in all types of combat operations.

війна

The video shows the launch of an anti-aircraft missile, and then the tracking monitors show the air target being hit.

Watch more: SOF fighters destroyed militants’ warehouses and manpower in southern sector. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4978) anti-aircraft missile systems (152)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 