Moment of destruction of enemy air target with help of "Osa" SAM: "Target hit!". VIDEO
Soldiers of the 1129th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment of Bila Tserkva accurately shot down a Russian air target using an "Osa" surface-to-air missile system.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.
"Osa" is an automated military air defence missile system. The complex is all-weather and is designed to cover the forces and assets of a motorised infantry (tank) division in all types of combat operations.
The video shows the launch of an anti-aircraft missile, and then the tracking monitors show the air target being hit.
