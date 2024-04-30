ENG
Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator eliminates occupier with direct hit to head. VIDEO

The kamikaze drone attacked the Russian invader with a direct hit to the head.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work shows that the UAV attacked the enemy directly in the back of his head.

