Occupier dies after explosion of ammunition dropped from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator from the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade eliminated the occupier.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the successful combat work of a Ukrainian soldier was published on social media.
