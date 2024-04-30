ENG
Occupier dies after explosion of ammunition dropped from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator from the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade eliminated the occupier.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the successful combat work of a Ukrainian soldier was published on social media.

Russian Army (8948) liquidation (2352) 25th Separate Airborne Brigade (52)
