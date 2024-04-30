APC-82A of occupiers, which hit mine near town of Chasiv Yar, is on fire. VIDEO

A Russian APC-82A hit a mine in the Bakhmut sector near Chasiv Yar and burned to ashes.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the explosion of the enemy's equipment was recorded by fighters of the "Code 9.2" unit of the 92nd separate assault brigade.

Watch more: Moment of destruction of enemy air target with help of "Osa" SAM: "Target hit!". VIDEO