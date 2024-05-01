"Bulava" strike unit repelled attack by invaders with "Wild Hornets" drones, destroying 4 tanks and 1 armoured personnel carrier. VIDEO
The operators of the "Bulava" drone unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade repelled another attack by the occupiers using "Wild Hornets" FPV drones.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers destroyed 4 tanks and 1 armoured personnel carrier of the Russian invaders. As a result of the work of Ukrainian defenders, the occupiers lost a lot of manpower and equipment. However, the situation in that area of the frontline is very difficult, and the military need your help.
Thank you to everyone who helps the army! More to come, even more! Don't stop, support the Wild Hornets' fundraising for new drones:
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
Bank card: 5375411207988499
PayPal: [email protected]
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password