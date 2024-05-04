ENG
Occupiers practice water jumps under guidance of skilled trainers from Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO

In the Mariinka direction of the frontline, the ALCOR air bombers of the 116th Separate Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are effectively destroying the enemy.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"On to Paris! Ukrainian soldiers are effectively teaching Russian occupiers how to jump into the water. The Olympics are coming..." reads the description to the video provided by the ALCOR airborne bombers of the 116th Separate Brigade of the Ukrainian Army's Logistics Forces.

