Soldiers of 47th SMB eliminate two Russian occupiers with one kamikaze drone in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Pilots of the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated two Russian occupiers with one kamikaze drone in the Avdiivka direction.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

