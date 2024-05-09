UAV operators of 10th SMAB eliminate two Russian occupiers. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 109th Battalion of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine found and eliminated two Russian Nazis who tried to disguise themselves and fire back on the drone.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password