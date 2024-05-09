ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12648 visitors online
News Video War
9 736 12

UAV operators of 10th SMAB eliminate two Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 109th Battalion of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine found and eliminated two Russian Nazis who tried to disguise themselves and fire back on the drone.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Drone operator comments on his work in real time: "How do you like fireworks? Look how brokeb#ck is burning! He worked fingers to bone. It was beautiful.". VIDEO

Author: 

10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (73) drones (2324)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 