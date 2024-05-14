ENG
Russian army officer gives "motivating" instructions during offensive in Kharkiv region: "We have barrier troops here. Let them push forward, f#ck it. Otherwise, they will be hit on way out". AUDIO

Employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine intercepted a conversation between Russian army officers who are leading the occupiers’ offensive in the Kharkiv direction.

According to Censor.NET, the published fragment of the negotiations makes it clear that some of the Russian soldiers refuse to go into battle. One of the officers responded to this report by saying that barrier troops were located in the rear of the unit and that none of the balkers would leave the battle alive. 

Warning: Foul language!

