Six occupiers were filled up in cellar after Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone from the 47th Magura Brigade hit a cellar with at least six occupants.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that a kamikaze drone strike practically buried the occupiers in a cellar.

"A mass grave for Russians in one of the Ukrainian cellars was arranged by the pilots of the Strike Drones Company 47th Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

