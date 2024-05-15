Six occupiers were filled up in cellar after Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone from the 47th Magura Brigade hit a cellar with at least six occupants.
According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that a kamikaze drone strike practically buried the occupiers in a cellar.
"A mass grave for Russians in one of the Ukrainian cellars was arranged by the pilots of the Strike Drones Company 47th Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password