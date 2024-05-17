Confiscation of frozen Russian assets and its prospects: Online discussion of the Kyiv Security Forum. Live updates

The Kyiv Security Forum holds an online discussion on the prospects of confiscating frozen Russian assets.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The panelists discuss the prospect of confiscating frozen Russian assets. The speakers also discuss how to make Russia pay for its crimes against Ukraine.

The discussion is participatory: Philip Zelikow, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, Advisor to the US Department of State in 2005-07; Steven Rademaker, Assistant Secretary of State in 2005-06; and Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, Member of the European Parliament; Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Chairman of the KSF and Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-16; Natalie Jaresko, member of the KSF Security Council and Minister of Finance of Ukraine in 2014-16; and Danylo Lubkivsky, Director of the KSF and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in 2014.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk "Open Ukraine" Foundation, is the main international platform of our country for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

Censor.NET is a media partner of the Kyiv Security Forum.