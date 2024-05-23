Four occupiers fly high in air after their boat explodes. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated an enemy assault group moving by boat near Nestryha Island in Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, the video posted on social media shows that the occupiers first fly away after the boat exploded, and then Ukrainian drones finish off the survivors.
