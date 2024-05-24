Russia’s latest S-400 Triumph air defense system is destroyed by ATAKMS ballistic missile (with cluster warhead). VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the destruction of Russia’s latest S-400 "Triumph" air defence system.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the enemy air defence system was hit by a cluster munition. Before it was destroyed, the Russians managed to make several launches.
