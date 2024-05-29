Border guards inflicted devastating blows with kamikaze drones on equipment of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Border guards launched a series of kamikaze drone strikes on Russian equipment in the northern direction.

Border guards posted the video on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"Our soldiers spotted the occupiers setting up new positions near the Ukrainian border in the north. The invaders felt quite safe, but the border guards' drones delivered explosive "surprises" to them," the border guards said.

