ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10824 visitors online
News Video War
5 246 1

Border guards inflicted devastating blows with kamikaze drones on equipment of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Border guards launched a series of kamikaze drone strikes on Russian equipment in the northern direction.

Border guards posted the video on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"Our soldiers spotted the occupiers setting up new positions near the Ukrainian border in the north. The invaders felt quite safe, but the border guards' drones delivered explosive "surprises" to them," the border guards said.

Read more: Ukraine can strike on territory of Russia with weapons provided by Finland - head of Foreign Ministry Valtonen

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1094) elimination (5067)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 