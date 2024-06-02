Wild Division ’smokes out’ occupiers in Kharkiv region with ’Wild Hornets’ drones. VIDEO

The operators of the Wild Division of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade destroy the occupiers and enemy equipment using kamikaze drones "Wild Hornets".

This was reported by Censor.NET. In the video, you can see how your donations work, which you made as part of a collection for drones for the defenders of the Kharkiv region. The soldiers installed powerful explosives on your drones and eliminated many enemies who came to Ukrainian soil.

Thank you for your work! We are very impressed. We are assembling a new batch of drones for our defenders. Join in with a donation!

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/7HkJmmYzkb

Bank card number: 5375 4112 1818 0292

PayPal: [email protected]

