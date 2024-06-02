Defense forces eliminated three occupiers who had failed to disguise themselves in trench with accurate shot. VIDEO
The aerial bombers of the 72nd separate mechanised brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians eliminated three occupants who were unsuccessfully trying to disguise themselves in a trench with one accurate drop.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
