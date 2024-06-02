ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11376 visitors online
News Video War
11 765 12

Defense forces eliminated three occupiers who had failed to disguise themselves in trench with accurate shot. VIDEO

The aerial bombers of the 72nd separate mechanised brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians eliminated three occupants who were unsuccessfully trying to disguise themselves in a trench with one accurate drop.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Occupiers shell infrastructure facilities of Shostka district in Sumy region

Author: 

liquidation (2384) 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (67)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 