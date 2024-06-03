Border guards hit 2 "Murom-P" long-range visual surveillance systems of occupiers in Sumy region. VIDEO
Two enemy Murom-P long-range visual surveillance systems hit FPV drones of border guards in the Sumy region at once.
The corresponding video was published by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
