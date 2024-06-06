In the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, police beat a Wagner soldier for wearing a Wagner 92 car licence plate.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording was published online in which the "hero of SMO" complains about disrespect from Rostov police officers.

"In Rostov-on-Don, police 'honoured' a 'hero of SMO' from the Wagner PMC. The occupier, who returned from Ukraine, was beaten and humiliated for having a car licence plate with the inscription "Wagner 92". The resentment for the march of the 'Wagners' from Rostov is still alive...", the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Bayonet-happy mercenary of Wagner PMC before and after battle: "Shrapnel wounds, broken hip, lungs removed, arm amputated". VIDEO