Wagner soldier complains about Rostov police: "They beat me up, called me Uke, Khokhol, and pissed on military card". VIDEO

In the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, police beat a Wagner soldier for wearing a Wagner 92 car licence plate.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording was published online in which the "hero of SMO" complains about disrespect from Rostov police officers.

"In Rostov-on-Don, police 'honoured' a 'hero of SMO' from the Wagner PMC. The occupier, who returned from Ukraine, was beaten and humiliated for having a car licence plate with the inscription "Wagner 92". The resentment for the march of the 'Wagners' from Rostov is still alive...", the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

