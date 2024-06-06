ENG
Lavrov was awarded "Order of the Stallion" in Burkina Faso. VIDEO&PHOTOS

During his visit to Burkina Faso, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was presented with the Order of the Stallion by the local junta.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.

The propaganda media do not specify the name of the order, only that it is "the highest state award".

Foreign Minister Lavrov is often compared online to a horse because of his distinctive appearance.

Read more: There will be no ceasefire during talks between Ukraine and Russia. Process must continue - Lavrov

