Ukrainian defenders destroyed occupiers’ tank with two kamikaze drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Mark Bezruchko destroyed an occupant tank with two kamikaze drones.
The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password