Ukrainian defenders destroyed occupiers’ tank with two kamikaze drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Mark Bezruchko destroyed an occupant tank with two kamikaze drones.

The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 517,290 people (+1,210 per day), 7,843 tanks, 13,533 artillery systems, 15,105 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

tank (1081) elimination (5063) 110th SMB (74)
