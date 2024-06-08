Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 517,290 people (+1,210 per day), 7,843 tanks, 13,533 artillery systems, 15,105 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 517,290 Russian occupants.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.06.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 517290 (+1210) people,

tanks - 7843 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles / APVs - 15105 (+9) units,

artillery systems - 13533 (+36) units,

MLRS - 1095 (+0) units,

Air defense systems / Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 834 (+1) units,

aircraft - 357 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAV operational-tactical level - 10945 (+59),

cruise missiles - 2277 (+7),

ships/boats / warships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks - 18484 (+68) units,

special equipment - 2248 (+10)

