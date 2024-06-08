Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 517,290 people (+1,210 per day), 7,843 tanks, 13,533 artillery systems, 15,105 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 517,290 Russian occupants.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.06.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 517290 (+1210) people,
- tanks - 7843 (+9) units,
- armored combat vehicles / APVs - 15105 (+9) units,
- artillery systems - 13533 (+36) units,
- MLRS - 1095 (+0) units,
- Air defense systems / Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 834 (+1) units,
- aircraft - 357 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
- UAV operational-tactical level - 10945 (+59),
- cruise missiles - 2277 (+7),
- ships/boats / warships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- vehicles and fuel tanks - 18484 (+68) units,
- special equipment - 2248 (+10)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
Earlier, Censor.NET also reported that due to significant losses, Russian troops are bringing new units to the border with the Kharkiv region.
