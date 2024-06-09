ENG
Failed attempt by occupier to knock down FPV drone with water bottle. VIDEO

Operators of the Dovbush Hornets company of the 68th separate hunting brigade eliminated a Russian invader with a kamikaze drone.

The occupier wanted to escape and threw a bottle at the drone. However, he failed to shoot down the drone, Censor.NET reports.

