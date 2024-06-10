ENG
Ten liquidated occupiers lie in thicket near Kupiansk in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

A video showing the bodies of the occupiers killed in the Kupiansk area was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that a dozen of the invaders were killed in a small area.

"The number of corpses of Russian soldiers per square metre is simply off the charts! The forests near Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, like many other battlefields in Ukraine, will need thorough disinfection. Video by the Khorne Group unit of the 116th Separate Mechanised Brigade," reads the commentary to the video.

