102-year-old woman was injured: Russians shelled Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. VIDEO

Russian occupation forces attacked a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksander Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy hit a residential building. As a result of the shelling, a 102-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury," the statement said.

The woman is currently in hospital with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her torso and limbs. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate. She is being provided with the necessary medical care.

