Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the border settlements of the Sumy region. A total of 77 attacks were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy police.

"As a result, five private residential buildings were damaged, two of which are multi-apartment buildings. A cultural institution was also damaged," the statement said.

Shelling at night and in the morning of 10 June

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 15 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 76 explosions were recorded. Mykolaivka, Miropillia, Khotyn, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velykopysarivka, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, Seredyna-Buda communities were shelled," the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported.

Miropillia community: the enemy attacked with artillery (3 explosions).

Mykolaiv community: FPV drone attack (7 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians dropped 5 mines on the community's territory.

Velykopysarivka community: mortar shelling was recorded (13 explosions).

Bilopillia community: the enemy used mortars (1 explosion) and artillery (7 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: mortar shelling (8 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: Russians shelled with mortars (15 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: shelling with artillery (10 explosions) and mortars (5 explosions) was recorded.

Seredyna Buda community: an FPV drone attack (2 explosions).

