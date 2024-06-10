Powerful explosions occurred in occupied Crimea. PHOTO

On the night of 10 June, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and the invaders blocked the Crimean bridge.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian and local Telegram channels.

Local residents said that explosions were heard in Yevpatoriya, Krasnoperekopsk, Dzhankoy, Bakhchisaray and other districts. There were also reports of Russian air defence near the village of Vorobyovo in Saky district. In Krasnoperekopsk district, residents counted eight explosions.

In addition, the invaders once again blocked the Crimean Bridge. Those on the bridge and in the inspection area were urged to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers.

There are also reports of a possible hit on a military facility near the village of Naumivka, Saky district. In addition, missiles may have hit a ground facility near Yevpatoriya. However, this information currently needs to be confirmed.

In the village of Mykhailivka, Saky district, electricity was cut off simultaneously with the explosions.



