Ferry crossing in Kerch has not resumed operation after attack on May 30 - Pletenchuk

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck with ATACMS missiles on May 30, the Russians have not yet been able to resume the operation of the ferry crossing.

This was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, on Suspilne TV, Censor.NET reports.

"As of now, there is no information that they have resumed their operation. And it is unlikely to happen," he said.

According to him, the Russians can bring new ferries to Kerch, as they have connections to the Caspian Sea and the Baltic fleet.

He also reminded that the occupiers still had large landing ships, but they were afraid to use them.

On the night of May 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles, which was actively used by the enemy to supply its troops in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

See more: Explosions were heard in occupied Kerch: Crimean bridge temporarily blocked. PHOTO