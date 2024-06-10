ENG
Russian DRG tried to enter border village of Ryzhivka in Sumy region. VIDEO

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to seize the border village of Ryzhivka in the Sumy region. As a result of an ambush organised by border guards and TD forces, the main guard was killed and the rest fled.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to on Telegram channel of Yurii Mysyahin.

