ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11565 visitors online
News Video War
9 167 13

Occupier tries in vain to shoot down kamikaze drone with assault rifle. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders attacked the Russian invader with a kamikaze drone. He tried to shoot down the drone with an assault rifle, but in vain.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to social media.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone operator eliminated occupier riding motorcycle. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9088) liquidation (2399)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 