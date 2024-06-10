Occupier tries in vain to shoot down kamikaze drone with assault rifle. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders attacked the Russian invader with a kamikaze drone. He tried to shoot down the drone with an assault rifle, but in vain.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to social media.
