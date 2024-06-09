Kamikaze drone operator eliminated occupier riding motorcycle. VIDEO
A pilot of the Kurt & Company unit of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated an occupier on a motorcycle.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
The Russian army is increasingly using motorcycles for assaults. Recently, near the village of Ocheretyne, Donetsk region, pilots of the 425th separate assault battalion "Skelya" eliminated Russian invaders riding motorcycles.
