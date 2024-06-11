Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If we want to save state, we must defend it. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the mobilisation process in Ukraine.

He said this during a press conference with Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET reports.

"As for mobilisation. I am absolutely sober about this, because mobilisation has been going on in Ukraine because of martial law, because of the state of war, from day one. I see that this issue is in the public eye, it's not the first day of the war.

But if we want to preserve our state, we need to defend it," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: We must provide blackout to Russian terror, then Russia will be forced to look for way to real peace, - Zelenskyy